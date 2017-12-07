REGIONAL MANAGER FACILITIES, PLANNING AND BUILDING

EMEASA (M/F)

For more than 90 years, Shure has been one of the leading suppliers of professional audio technology. Our products are the first choice whenever audio performance is a top priority. Shure Incorporated is presented through a global partner network in more than 80 countries, with offices in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

To provide a safe, secure, and productive workplace and building support to all Company locations in the EMEASA (Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia) Region we are looking for a

REGIONAL MANAGER FACILITIES, PLANNING AND BUILDING EMEASA (M/F)

with a background in Real Estate, Architecture or Facilities Management. This position is based in Eppingen (Germany).

The Manager will be responsible for the strategic planning, coordination, leasing, construction and oversight of our growing regional office portfolio. This position will have a direct reporting line to our Global Facilities Department based in our U.S. Corporate Headquarters.

Representative Duties:

Negotiate and manage maintenance and repair service contracts for outside services including but not limited to security staff, janitorial services, grounds maintenance, mechanical, and life safety.

Maintain detailed records and blueprints concerning building designs, specifications, modifications, maintenance, repairs and facility management procedures. Track and schedule preventive maintenance of all building related systems and equipment through the use of a computerized system.

Establish and implement environmental, health, safety and security procedures to conform with Corporate policies and applicable regulations. Work closely with HR and IT to implement business continuity and disaster response plans for each location and train Associates to ensure compliance with all regulations and laws.

Provide project management leadership across the regional portfolio. Depending on location, complexity and duration of the project the Manager will either directly manage or manage locally contracted project managers to oversee facilities and real estate related construction projects with emphasis on cost estimating, budgeting, scope of work and schedules.

Plan and execute moves, and change within a facility, coordinating with other departments as appropriate.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent required preferably in Real Estate, Project Management, Architecture, Surveying or Facilities Management.

Minimum of 5-7 years of wide-ranging experience in corporate facilities management, real estate, construction or building maintenance disciplines with responsibility for results, including budget and methods.

Minimum of three years of experience managing facility renovation projects, with successful completion of at least one significant project.

Demonstrated ability of working on issues of diverse scope where analysis of situation or data requires evaluation of a variety of factors, including an understanding of current business trends.

Able to lead cooperative efforts among members of project teams.

Minimum of one year working with AutoCad, Revit, and/or facilities management software tools. Experience with SAP and Sharepoint a plus.

Sound technical troubleshooting, problem resolution, and decision making skills.

Excellent English and German oral, written, presentation, organization and planning skills

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work independently and within a team.

We offer

A challenging job in an international working environment with tremendous potential for future growth. It also goes without saying that we offer an attractive salary as well as comprehensive benefits.

How to apply

Please send your written application and CV – in English – to: jobs@shure.de

Further details

For more information about the position, please contact Tatjana Schmidle, mail: schmidle_tatjana@shure.de or + 49 7262-9249195