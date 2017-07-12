

The EIB, the European Union’s bank, is seeking to recruit for its Corporate Services (CS) – Buildings and Logistics Department (BLD) – Facilities Management Technical Division (FM-TED) – Buildings Operations Unit (BO), at its headquarters in Luxembourg, a:

Maintenance Project and Contract Manager (f/m)

This is a full time position at grade 4/5

The term of this contract will be 4 years

The EIB offers fixed-term contracts of up to a maximum of 6 years, according to business needs, with a possibility to convert to a permanent contract, subject to organisational requirements and individual performance.

Purpose

The Maintenance Project and Contract Manager (internally referred to as (Junior) Officer / Analyst) will be responsible for the operative and technical maintenance (HVAC, electricity, security systems) of the EIB Group’s office buildings (owned or rented) in Luxembourg through contract and project management. S/he will co-manage the EIB groups building operative maintenance contracts, ensuring quality of service delivery.

From time to time, the position may require on-call duties to be performed in the evenings and on weekends (as backup for the Head of Unit). The position requires a high sense of flexibility, responsibility, proactivity, team spirit and results-oriented focus.

Operating Network

The Maintenance Project and Contract Manager will report to the Head of the Buildings Operations Unit.

Internally, s/he will interact with all EIB Group Directorates, mainly Corporate Services (close collaboration with IT in particular, Business Continuity team) as well as Protocol. Externally, s/he will interact with real estate agencies, landlords, service providers, consultants, other EU institutions

The EIB Campus is composed of three owned buildings with a total gross floor area of +/- 155,000 sqm and several rented buildings on the Kirchberg plateau with a total lettable area of +/- 70,000 sqm.

The majority of EIB Group staff are based in Luxembourg, where its buildings accommodate presently +/- 3.800 workstations.

The EIB Group has external offices in EU countries (22) as well as outside of Europe (22). Due to the increased volume of activities, the EIB Group foresees an expansion of its external offices (EO) worldwide.

The Buildings and Logistics Department (BLD) is composed of four Divisions with a total of +/ – 70 staff and more than 450 consultants/contractors:

The BLD Management Office Division, in charge of horizontal activities given support to the operational units as: quality assurance, contracts KPIs, invoicing approval and payment, budgetary control, contractual support, reporting and Departmental Dash Board. Identifying new contractual strategies that could improve the Departmental performance.

The Facilities Management Technical Division, in charge of technical facilities management.

The Facilities Management Services Division, in charge of facilities management services. It also manages leases for rented buildings in Luxembourg and the external offices.

The Building Task Force Division, in charge of the construction of an additional on-Campus building for 1500 workstations.

Accountabilities

Under the supervision of the Head of Unit, the Maintenance Project and Contract Manager will be responsible for:

Implementing and managing projects related to the improvement of technical building installations as well as building networks in collaboration with other BLD units and IT.

Making suggestions to improve key processes and ensure the high quality of services while respecting predefined budgetary and planning constraints

Supervising and coordinating external staff and supervising junior project managers and technical assistants in the Unit, whenever required

Coordinating, monitoring the execution of outsourced activities, and controlling the quality of delivered services

Identify building maintenance needs and ensure that the required activities are properly carried out

Preparing Terms of Reference for the procurement of services

Contributing to the BLD’s periodic activity reporting, dashboards and annual reports.

Qualifications

University degree with a specialisation in electrical/technical engineering, industrial maintenance, facilities management or comparable.

Minimum 3 years of relevant professional experience in industrial or technical building maintenance.

Hands-on experience in industrial project management.

Extensive experience in drafting and managing contracts.

Experience in implementing and managing information systems for industrial installations / facility management.

Experience in monitoring maintenance programs for large industrial installations / buildings.

Key technical/professional knowledge and skills

Excellent knowledge of industrial / technical building maintenance standards and best practices (HVAC, electricity, security systems)

Proven expertise in industrial or building electrical systems: low voltage, security systems, multimedia equipment.

Proven experience in Reliability Centred Maintenance (RCM) and related tools

Current knowledge of information systems for facility management

Excellent project management knowledge

Experience in industrial / buildings maintenance operations risk management (identification/mitigation: LEAN, AMDEC or comparable), in particular for electrical installations

Good knowledge of facility management practices/regulations and industrial standards

Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills

Understanding of 3D Building Information Modelling information systems would be considered as an advantage

Excellent knowledge of English and French(*). (Knowledge of other EU languages would be an advantage).

Competencies

Achievement Drive: Continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals

Continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals Change Orientation: Adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes

Adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes Collaboration: Works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns

Works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns Organisational Commitment: Is willing to commit to an organisation whose mission is to support Europe and is open to diversity, and to align her/his own behaviour with the organisation’s needs and intrinsic values, acting with integrity in ways that promote the organisation’s mission, policies and rules.

(*) There may be certain flexibility on this requirement, but limited to particularly suitable candidates who may not yet be proficient in French. If selected, such candidates will be hired on the condition that they build up rapidly knowledge of French and accept that their future career in the EIB may be subject to the attainment of sufficient proficiency in both of the Bank’s working languages

Deadline for applications: 30th July 2017

Apply directly via this Link.

We believe that Diversity is good for our people and our business. We promote and value diversity and inclusion among our staff and candidates; irrespective of their gender, age, nationality, race, culture, education and experience, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or disability