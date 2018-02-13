Headquarters Building Systems Technician (VN18 08)

EUMETSAT, the European meteorological satellite agency is looking to recruit a Building Systems Technician. Bringing together the resources of 30 member states, we observe the atmosphere, ocean, and land surfaces from space using a system of satellites 365 days a year. Our data is vital for weather forecasts that help to protect lives and property, as well as monitoring the environment and our changing climate. We want you to come and join our team that maintains our Headquarters.

EUMETSAT is committed to providing an equal opportunities work environment for men and women and is seeking to recruit nationals from its Member States. Please see our website for further details.

Come and help us run our prestigious Headquarters in Darmstadt.

We need an experienced, certified electrician or mechatronician to join our Facility Management team at our Head Quarters in Darmstadt, Germany. You will support the maintenance of our buildings and perform routine testing and technical inspections. We are looking for someone who can combine a hands-on approach, when appropriate, with the ability to supervise suppliers and technicians. Knowledge of occupational health and safety, along with security and fire prevention will be advantageous.

The closing date is 8th March and we expect to hold interviews in the w/c 16th April 2018.

Our working language is English, but for this role you also need to be proficient in speaking and writing German.

You will need to flexible in your working hours as you will be part of our call-out team.

We offer a competitive salary, benefits and a great working environment. Relocation assistance is available, if appropriate.

Kontakt:

EUMETSAT

Direkter Link für Ihre Bewerbung