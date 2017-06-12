The, the European Union’s bank, is seeking to recruit for its Corporate Services (CS) – Buildings and Logistics Department (BLD) – Facilities Management Division (FM-TED) – Buildings Operations Unit (BO), at its headquarters in Luxembourg, a:

Head of Unit – Buildings Operations This is a full-time position at grade 5/6 The term of this contract will be 4 years



The EIB offers fixed-term contracts of up to a maximum of 6 years, according to business needs,

with a possibility to convert to a permanent contract, subject to organisational requirements and individual performance.



Purpose

The Head of Unit – Buildings Operations will coordinate the operations and technical maintenance (HVAC, electricity, security systems) of EIB Group office buildings in Luxembourg.

S/he will manage the relationship with service providers, while ensuring the quality and compliance of services delivered to internal clients.

The Head of Unit should proactively and economically address building maintenance needs and customers’ requests while delivering a high quality of service.

The EIB Campus is composed of three owned buildings (EKI, WKI and Crèche) and several rented buildings on the Kirchberg plateau (EIB Training centre, BHK, BLB, President and IAK buildings) with a total net office area of +/- 280,000 m².

The EIB Group has representation/liaison offices in a number of EU countries as well as outside of Europe.

The majority of EIB Group staff are based in Luxembourg, where its buildings accommodate presently +/- 4.400 workstations. Further workstations are in the process of being rented in Luxembourg to cope with the EIB growth for the foreseeable future.

The Buildings and Logistics Department (BLD) is composed of four divisions with a total of 70 staff:

The Facilities Management Technical Division (TED), in charge of technical facilities management (building maintenance, technical projects, workspace management).

The Facilities Management Services Division (SED), in charge of facilities management services (security and safety, catering / concierge services, FM services desk, mail services, cleaning, parking, mobility and travel management) in Luxembourg. The division manages leases for rented buildings in Luxembourg and projects for external offices.

The Building Management Office Division (BMO), in charge of procurement, budget monitoring and quality assurance

The Building Task Force (BTF), in charge of the construction of an additional on-campus building for 1500 workstations.

Operating Network and specific post environment

Internally, s/he will interact with all EIB Group Directorates mainly Corporate Services. Externally, s/he will have contacts with Real Estate Agencies, Landlords, service providers, consultants, Luxembourg authorities and control offices, counterparts within EU institutions.

Accountabilities

The Head of Unit – Buildings Operations will be responsible for:

Contributing to the development of operational strategies and policies for building operations, technical maintenance, in addition to related quality and control activities

Ensuring excellence of services rendered to the EIB Group for building operations and technical maintenance; having full ownership for the design, development and continuous improvement of policies, operational processes and contracts

Managing and continuously developing staff members in the Buildings Operations Unit, in collaboration with the Head of FM Technical Division

Coordinating operations and technical maintenance activities for buildings through efficient management of internal and external resources, this includes: Prioritising, planning and organising operations and technical maintenance work Supervising the timely and satisfactory execution building operations and technical maintenance in view of the clients’ expectations and EIB standards Planning and implementing contracts for the provision of technical services as well as for control and advisory services Supervising technical contract managers and provide them with necessary guidance Monitoring the performance of contracts in terms of scope, cost and quality, on basis of SLAs and KPIs Ensuring that the policies, procedures and standards for building operations and technical maintenance are respected and that the corresponding documentation is up-to-date Supervising regular reporting on key activities and contract performance Managing efficient communication with the EIB internal clients and the BLD Divisions/ Units, in particular with the Building Project Unit.



Qualifications

University Master’s degree with a specialisation in Industrial or Energy Engineering , or equivalent with particular expertise in building technology

At least 5 years professional experience in facility management, in charge of building operations and maintenance activities

Sound experience in Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing engineering

Significant experience in managing relationships with service providers

Experience in an international environment would be a significant advantage

Key technical/professional knowledge and skills

Excellent technical knowledge in building operations and technical maintenance (HVAC, high, mid and low voltage, security and multimedia systems among others)

Proven experience in Reliability Centred Maintenance (RCM) and related tools

Excellent knowledge in procurement and contract management

Knowledge of LEAN/AMDEC methodology used to identify and control risks for critical processes

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with others

Ability to manage multicultural teams and remote teams in rented buildings

Good understanding of EIB mission, strategy, policies, procedures, organisation and objectives

Good knowledge of EIB’s standard computer applications and office software

Excellent command of written and spoken English and French (*). Knowledge of a third EU language would be an advantage

EIB core competencies

Achievement Drive: Continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals

Continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals Change Orientation: Adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes

Adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes Collaboration: Works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns

Works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns Organisational Commitment: Is willing to commit to an organisation whose mission is to support Europe and is open to diversity, and to align her/his own behaviour with the organisation’s needs and intrinsic values, acting with integrity in ways that promote the organisation’s mission, policies and rules.

EIB managerial competencies

Developing Others: Builds the long-term capability of others by guiding and developing them to make the most of their competence and potential, based on an accurate understanding of their true strengths and development needs

Builds the long-term capability of others by guiding and developing them to make the most of their competence and potential, based on an accurate understanding of their true strengths and development needs Strategic Thinking: Thinks about the long term organisation strategy and how to align to and implement it; comes up with useful new strategic insights

Thinks about the long term organisation strategy and how to align to and implement it; comes up with useful new strategic insights Team Leadership: Builds a high performing team, ensuring it is focused, motivated and inspired to achieve organisational objectives, encouraging performance excellence and addressing underperformance when required



(*) There may be certain flexibility on this requirement, but limited to particularly suitable candidates who may not yet be proficient in French. If selected, such candidates will be hired on the condition that they build up rapidly knowledge of French and accept that their future career in the EIB may be subject to the attainment of sufficient proficiency in both of the Bank’s working languages



For more information and how to apply, please visit: https://erecruitment.eib.org selecting Job ID 103748

Deadline for applications: 29th June 2017

We believe that Diversity is good for our people and our business. We promote and value diversity and inclusion among our staff and candidates; irrespective of their gender, age, nationality, race, culture, education and experience, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or disability