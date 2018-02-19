



















The EIB, the European Union’s bank is seeking to recruit for its Corporate Services (CS) – Buildings and Logistics Department (BLD) – FM Building Projects and Services Division (FM-BPS)

Head of Division

This is a full time position at grade 7.

Candidates should take note that Assessment Center’s will take place end of March/early April

The EIB offers fixed-term contracts of up to a maximum of 6 years, according to business needs, with a possibility to convert to a permanent contract, subject to organisational requirements and individual performance.

Purpose

In line with the mission of the Buildings and Logistics Department, the Head of the FM Building Projects and Services Division provides leadership to the division, and ensures the implementation and contributes to the development of the strategy and policies regarding the facility management services towards the EIB Group’, in order to optimise building operations and work environment, and thereby facilitate the achievement of the Bank’s objectives.

Operating Network and specific post environment

The Head of the Building Projects and Services Division reports to the Director of the BLD Department and work in close collaboration with the other divisions of the department. They also interact with the directorates and services of the EIB Group and with external counterparts such as public authorities, other institutions, service & goods providers, etc.

This position requires, in particular, excellent communication skills and people management competencies as well as a strong orientation towards the final client needs taking into account the cost/quality ratio.

The EIB Campus is composed of three owned buildings (EKI, WKI and Crèche) with a total gross floor area of +/- 155,000 sqm and several rented buildings on the Kirchberg plateau (EIB Training centre, BHK, BLB, President, IAK and LHO buildings) with a total lettable area of +/- 70,000 sqm.

The majority of EIB Group staff are located in Luxembourg, where its buildings accommodate presently +/- 3.800 workstations.

The EIB Group has external offices in EU countries (22) as well as outside of Europe (22). Due to the increased volume of activities, the EIB Group foresees an expansion of its external offices (EO) worldwide.

The Buildings and Logistics Department (BLD) is composed of four Divisions with a total of +/ – 70 staff and more than 450 consultants/contractors:

BLD Management Office Division, in charge of horizontal activities giving support to the operational units as budgeting, accruals monthly control, services KPIs evaluation, invoicing control and approvals, quality assurance, BLD systems and projects portfolio management control among others;

The FM Security, Mobility & Space Management Division, in charge of the leases for rented buildings in Luxembourg, the overall space planning and occupation management for premises in Luxembourg, as well as of the leases and project logistics for external offices. The division ensures the security and safety of EIB Group staff and premises, in Luxembourg and overseas, deployed to external offices and traveling. It is also in charge of FM services ensuring the mobility of staff, including the corporate travel agency, a shuttle bus services, car leasing and taxis;

The FM Building Projects and Services Division, in charge of the maintenance of all the Bank ‘s premises including HVAC and Electricity, implementation of Projects among others for Maintenance, Security implementation or New Building coordination, and full Hospitality services (including among others catering and cleaning);

The Building Task Force Division, in charge of the construction of an additional on-Campus building for 1500 workstations.

Accountabilities

The Head of the Building Projects and Services Division will be responsible to:

Propose an operational strategy and policies for the division in cooperation with the BLD Management Office Division with regard to the short, medium and long-term needs, and proactively contribute to the achievement of its objective;

Translate priorities and strategic objectives into (multi-) annual business plans and work programmes; the latter are used to set concrete objectives;

Ensure the implementation of best practices in compliance with EIB policies (Transparency Policy, Personal Data Protection and Copyright Regulation);

In cooperation with the Director, establish a staffing plan and identify the resources and means required to implement the strategic objectives and the business plan for the provision of Building Projects & Services within the EIB Group;

Propose and maintain the appropriate organisation structure, working organisation within each Division’s unit;

Provide ongoing support for long term development as well as ongoing feedback to teams on their collective progress in reaching the Division’s strategy;

Empowering, leading and holding accountable teams to perform at their best;

Propose and ensure the optimal implementation of the annual and multi annual budgets within own domains in collaboration BLD Management Office Division;

Manage the Services’ contractors in cooperation with BMO following the procedures in force;

Provide – or ensure the availability of – specific advice and recommendations on all FM services management issues in order to align EIB with best practice within this domain, including in the definition of the Business Continuity Plan;

Develop relationships with other EU organisations (ECB, CoJ, CoA, Parliament, EC/EEAS), other financial institutions and public administration and functions in Luxembourg (FUAK, Luxembourg Police, Ministries, etc.) in order to ensure appropriate networking and exchange of information on best practices;

Manage or participate in special initiatives that go beyond the strict boundaries of own domain and that have a specific scope and timing in order to ensure the realisation of the initiative within the set scope, time and budget.

Qualifications

Master degree in a relevant topic such as Engineering, Architecture or in any other related discipline, preferably complemented by post-graduate studies

At least 10 years professional experience in managing contracts, in charge of the full contract cycle from procurement, contract negotiation, quality and claims management to contract closure;

Last 3 years of proven professional experience in managing projects or services representing an aggregate financial exposure of at least EUR 2m per year;

Last 3 years in a managerial/team leader position driving at least around 3 contractors and consultants in parallel;

Sound experience in:

o Relevant FM services concepts/standards and norms including Security and Safety;

o Public procurement knowledge, with proven track record of liaising with OCCO, PROCUR and Legal; Services contract management through KPIs would be an advantage.

Key technical/professional knowledge and skills

Thorough knowledge and understanding of management of contracts and their negotiation;

Excellent knowledge of client orientated processes and approaches;

Knowledge of budget management and personnel policies;

Knowledge of quantitative and analytical techniques and tools;

Good knowledge of EU procurement regulations and practices;

Very good understanding of the EIB’s mission, strategy, policies, procedures, organisation and activities;

Good knowledge of Bank’s standard computer applications;

Proven capacity to develop his/her role, to innovate, to rapidly adapt to evolving needs and to implement change;

Fluent in English and French(*), both verbal and written .

Competencies

Core competencies

Achievement Drive: continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals.

continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals. Change Orientation: adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes.

adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes. Collaboration: works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns.

works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns. Organisational Commitment: is willing to commit to an organisation whose mission is to support Europe and is open to diversity, and to align her/his own behaviour with the organisation’s needs and intrinsic values, acting with integrity in ways that promote the organisation’s mission, policies and rules.

Managerial competencies

Developing Others: Builds the long-term capability of others by guiding and developing them to make the most of their competence and potential, based on an accurate understanding of their true strengths and development needs.

Builds the long-term capability of others by guiding and developing them to make the most of their competence and potential, based on an accurate understanding of their true strengths and development needs. Strategic Thinking: Thinks about the long term organisation strategy and how to align to and implement it; comes up with useful new strategic insights

Thinks about the long term organisation strategy and how to align to and implement it; comes up with useful new strategic insights Team Leadership: Builds a high performing team, ensuring it is focused, motivated and inspired to achieve organisational objectives, encouraging performance excellence and addressing underperformance when required

(*) There may be certain flexibility on this requirement, but limited to particularly suitable candidates who may not yet be proficient in French. If selected, such candidates will be hired on the condition that they build up rapidly knowledge of French and accept that their future career in the EIB may be subject to the attainment of sufficient proficiency in both of the Bank’s working languages

For more information and how to apply, please visit: https://erecruitment.eib.org selection Job ID 104933.

Deadline for applications: 6th March 2018

We believe that Diversity is good for our people and our business. We promote and value diversity and inclusion among our staff and candidates; irrespective of their gender, age, nationality, race, culture, education and experience, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or disability.