Facility Management Specialist (m/f)

Reference: 2017-040-EXT

Function:

The European Central Bank is a group of teams working together to safeguard price stability and financial stability for millions of people. We offer varied opportunities and challenges in a people-centred working culture that gives you a voice and the remit to make an impact for Europe.

The Logistics Operations & DG-A FM Service Desk Section (LOGS) of the Administrative Services Division in the Directorate General Administration (DG/A) of the European Central Bank (ECB) is responsible for the following infrastructure services: mail distribution, switchboard and FM service desk function; providing meeting services; receiving deliveries, managing the storerooms, providing furniture and distributing goods internally. In addition, it provides technical support for SAP inventory and travel management.

Qualifications and experience:

As an FM Specialist, you will bring specialist knowledge and will be:

devising, monitoring and implementing periodic quality and service review systems with external service providers, including the development of service and quality levels and reporting standards based on GEFMA, BIFM or similar industry standards;

contributing to the improvement of dashboards and tools for processing statistical data in order to support the quality assurance, analysis, understanding and visualisation of such data for divisional management;

preparing specialist presentations on Infrastructural Facility Management (IFM) topics;

identify trends and requirements, and then translating these into procurement strategies and contractual arrangements with external providers;

supporting the drafting of procurement specifications, service descriptions, tender and decision-making documentation, and holding briefings;

analysing and continuously improving CAFM system data and system reports;

participating in regular contract service review meetings.

Competencies:

You will bring to the role:

a bachelor’s degree in business administration, law, finance, facility management, engineering, IT or other relevant field;

in addition three to five years of relevant professional experience in the field of facility management, logistics management or procurement, or contract and quality management;

an advanced command of English;

an intermediate knowledge of German;

experience in drafting and maintaining relevant commercial documentation such as contractual specifications, procurement documentation or memos and SOPs;

experience in preparing statistics, presentations and reports for management;

an ability to analyse, manage multiple assignments and track progress on numerous processes simultaneously, improve policies, and demonstrate self-motivation and established methods of improving quality processes;

knowledge of European public procurement rules;

ideally, experience in the area of infrastructure facility management.

Further Information:

Fixed-term contract which may be converted into a permanent one after three years subject to individual performance and organisational needs.

To further enhance the diversity of the team, we particularly encourage applications from female candidates.

To enable the Section to maintain its business continuity capability, the successful applicant will occasionally be expected to perform work during non-standard working hours.

How to apply:

Applications are to be made in English and submitted using our online application form. An „Applicants‘ Guide“ can be downloaded from our recruitment pages.

For more information on how to apply, please visit: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/careers/vacancies/html/index.en.html

The recruitment process may include a pre-screening exercise, a written exercise, a presentation and interviews.

Further information on the ECB’s conditions of employment for fixed-term positions can be found at https://www.ecb.europa.eu/careers/what-we-offer/contract/fixed/html/index.en.html

Applications are accepted from nationals of Member States of the European Union.

The requirements laid down in the vacancy notice must be met by the closing date for applications.

This vacancy notice may be used to fill the same position again, or similar positions, within 12 months of the selection decision.

Closing Date for Applications: Wed, 8 Mar 2017