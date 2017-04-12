Contract Manager (m/f)

The, the European Union’s bank, is seeking to recruit for its, at its headquarters in Luxembourg, a:

This is a full time position at grade 4/5

The term of this contract will be 4 years

The EIB offers fixed-term contracts of up to a maximum of 6 years, according to business needs, with a possibility to convert to a permanent contract, subject to organisational requirements and individual performance.

Purpose

The EIB Campus is composed of three owned buildings and several rented buildings on the Kirchberg plateau with a total net office area of +/- 200,000 m².

The majority of EIB Group staff are based in Luxembourg, where its buildings accommodate presently +/- 3300 workstations. Further workstations are in the process of being rented in Luxembourg to cope with the EIB growth for the foreseeable future.

The EIB Group has external offices in EU countries (21) as well as outside Europe (15). Due to the increased volume of activities, the EIB Group foresees an expansion of its external offices (EO) worldwide.

The EIB New Building will extend the present headquarters campus in Luxembourg situated on the Kirchberg Plateau, intended to accommodate 1,500 workstations, its total surface will be about 74.500 m2.

The Buildings and Logistics Department (BLD) is composed of four divisions with a total of +/- 60 staff:

a) The BLD Management Office Division, in charge of the overall coordination of FM operations, Quality Management, transversal program management and financial control as well as of the management of external offices projects and logistics

b) The Facilities Management Technical Division, in charge of technical facilities management (building maintenance, technical projects, workspace management)

c) The Facilities Management Services Division, in charge of facilities management services (security and safety, hospitality services, FM service desk, mail services, cleaning, parking, mobility and travel management). in Luxembourg. The Division is in charge of the Bank’s real estate in Luxembourg.

d) The Building Task Force Division, in charge of the construction of an additional on-campus building for 1500 workstations

Operating Network and specific post environment

The Contract Manager (internally referred as Officer Facilities Management) will report to the Head of Unit Services Contracts.

Internally, s/he will interact with several internal departments and all entities within the BLD Department. Externally, s/he will interact with service providers and peers from other EU institutions.

The post requires a high level of interaction with all EIB agents, including senior stakeholders, and external partners/providers.

The Contract Manager will replace the Head of Unit when required and supervise operational and administrative assistants within the Unit.

Accountabilities

The Contract Manager, under the supervision of the Head of Unit, will be responsible for:

Supporting the Head of Unit in the creation and implementation of processes and procedures within the scope of activity:

o Proactively proposing new policies, mechanisms and sourcing models applying best practices and standards to improve contract management related processes

o Proactively proposing new policies, mechanisms and sourcing models applying best practices and standards to improve contract management related processes Managing a number of outsourced services contracts within the Services Contracts Unit for the whole EIB campus and buildings in Luxembourg, this includes:

o Elaborating feasibility studies for service variations related to new requirements, additional operations or variations of the service packages

o Analysing trends and conditions of the FM services market to identify and assessing service providers, capabilities and products that could respond to defined needs

o Proactively and continuously assessing contractual performance to maintain value for money throughout the contract life-cycle and contribute to establishing relevant actions or processes for improvements

o Contributing in managing and streamlining processes linked to the services contracts

o In line with the corresponding internal guidelines, providing project charters for own activities updating them as required

o Contributing to BLD’s quarterly and annual reports to management, dashboards for own area of responsibility

Providing expert advice and recommendations in order to improve services activities within the Unit and implement best practices

Qualifications

Master degree in a relevant field (Engineering, Architecture, Facility, Hospitality, Business Administration). An additional MBA degree would be an advantage

At least 3 years of professional experience in facilities management with an emphasis on service contract and procurement management with proven experience in external outsourced team management, performance oriented contract management, project management and multi-cultural work environment.

Key technical/professional knowledge and skills

Proven contract negotiation skills

Proven knowledge in facility management and operations management in services

Good knowledge of contract management and procurement regulations and procedures

Ability to draft comprehensive Terms of References for service contracts

Proven ability to ensure high quality of service contracts

Proven ability to monitor deliverables of professional consultants in various fields

Excellent interpersonal/communication skills (oral and written)

Very good knowledge of Microsoft Office

Excellent command of English and/or French (*). (Knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage).

Competencies

Achievement Drive: continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals.

Change Orientation: Adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes.

Collaboration: Works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns.

Organisational Commitment: Is willing to commit to an organisation whose mission is to support Europe and is open to diversity, and to align her/his own behaviour with the organisation's needs and intrinsic values, acting with integrity in ways that promote the organisation's mission, policies and rules.

(*) There may be certain flexibility on this requirement, but limited to particularly suitable candidates who may not yet be proficient in French. If selected, such candidates will be hired on the condition that they build up rapidly knowledge of French and accept that their future career in the EIB may be subject to the attainment of sufficient proficiency in both of the Bank’s working languages

Deadline for applications: 14 May 2017

We believe that Diversity is good for our people and our business. We promote and value diversity and inclusion among our staff and candidates; irrespective of their gender, age, nationality, race, culture, education and experience, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or disability.

