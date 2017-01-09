Head of Operations (m/f)

ABOUT US

THE ROLE

Day to day management of all operations staff on-site.

Cost control and forecasting of over EUR 35 million of on-site costs relating to utilities as well as the various positions associated with the service charge reconciliations.

Management and collection of service charge prepayments to ensure end of year balancing is kept to an acceptable level.

Building and ensuring key operational processes to optimise the efficiency of how each site is managed.

Optimising the technical facility management contracts.

Controlling the repairs and maintenance and investments into utilities.

Responsible for 4 x direct reports (Regional Operations Managers).

Reporting to: Chief Financial Officer CFO.

Sirius Facilities GmbH is the management company for Sirius Real Estate Limited, a public real estate business listed on both the London and Johan-nesburg stock exchanges. Sirius invests into and develops commercial property to provide conventional and flexible workspace to a wide range of tenants. Sirius has grown considerably over the years, investing into its properties and growing its portfolio to the point where Sirius is now the largest branded provider of mixed-use flexible workspace in Ger-many.The Head of Operations will need to take responsibility for leading and managing the operational culture of Sirius. This is a strategically important role for the future of the compa-ny, firstly because operations are responsible for the delivery of services to our customers and then providing the information that enables Sirius to raise revenue off the back of those services. Secondly because operations are responsible for controlling on-site costs, which in turn affect the company’s ability to recover its costs and make profit.

PROFILE

Extensive technical knowledge within the property industry (min 5 year).

Vast experience with facility management and utilities suppliers.

Good commercial acumen & experience with cost control and budgeting.

Strong leadership skills & communication and people skills.

Consultative approach towards peers and other departments.

Solutions orientated as opposed to problem focussed approach.

Fluent in German & English.

Travel to the regions on a regular basis (circa 2 days/ week).

YOUR BENEFITS

Sirius Facilities GmbH is an established and successful employer providing you with fixed-term employment, plentiful learning and development opportunities and a dynamic work environment. Upon successful probation you will be provided with a set of annual objec-tives and development areas in which you will be coached and trained. As the organization continues to grow so too will your responsibilities and possibilities for career progression.

Have we piqued your interest? We look forward to receiving your application. Please send us your complete application documents with your salary expectations and your earliest possible starting date to the following email address: jobs@siriusfacilities.com.

Disabled persons will be preferred in case of equal qualification.